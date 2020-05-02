The Fleetwood Mac & # 39; Rhiannon & # 39; song turned into a Stevie Nicks movie

Stevie Nicks reveals that she has been working hard during the coronavirus blockade developing a big screen project based on her 1975 band's single.

Stevie Nicks has kept his 2020 schedule free so he can work on a movie inspired by his 1975 Fleetwood Mac hit "Rhiannon".

The star opened up in a conversation with Rolling Stone about life locked up and confessed that he doesn't find it as difficult as other artists because he had already planned to take a year on tour.

"Last year I told everyone that when this Fleetwood Mac tour ends, I will be leaving next year because I want to work on my Rhiannon book / movie," he explained, with his new project based on the original Welsh. Mabinogion myths that inspired his song. "And maybe I want to work with different producers … I don't know what I want to do! I just know I don't want a tour!"

While the "Stand Back" star has been unable to meet with the producers, he has been recording music for the project based on a collection of poetry that he has accumulated over the past 30 years.

"I have some Rhiannon poetry that I have written over the past 30 years and that I have been silent about," he joked. "I'm thinking, 'Well, here I have all this time and I have a recording setup.' And I think I'm going to start recording something. I'm going to start putting some of these really beautiful poems into music, and I have the ability to record them. So that's on my to-do list. "

Explaining that he is trying to make the most of forced downtime, the star insisted, "What we have now, if you're quarantined at home, is time, unless you are babysitting. So really, you could do whatever you want you've wanted to do all your life. So that's how I'm trying to see it. "