Jason Hehir, director of the popular 1997-98 documentary "The Last Dance,quot; about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, said one of his satisfactions as the series airs on ESPN is to uncover viewers' response to specific details.

One of those details that generated an immediate stir was the chyron in an early episode that identified former President Barack Obama only as "a former Chicago resident."

"What has been more fun is seeing the subtle little things that we have done and that we have forgotten about that are catching people's attention, like the 'former Chicago resident' that we put under Barack Obama," Hehir said, a native Newton.

“That was kind of a inside joke in our editing room because I was pretty adamant that when we have a celebrity, we wanted it to be organic for the story. We don't want to have a president for the president's sake.

"Although Obama is a basketball fanatic, he is not qualified to speak about the importance of the Chicago Bulls and Michael's style of play as Bob Ryan would be." The reason he was there is because he was a former Chicago resident.

"It was crazy that the Internet is what it is, I've seen people who are investigating whether I'm a Democrat or a Republican." I'm a big Obama fanatic, so people say he's disrespectful and I did it on purpose. Well then. I promise you that you will be the president at the end of the series.