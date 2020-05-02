The director and writer of ‘Child’s Play 2’ was 63 years old – Up News Info

John Lafia, who directed and co-wrote the horror movie. Children game 2 He died of suicide on Wednesday, April 29 in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. He was 63 years old.

The coroner's office listed Lafia's cause of death as hanged and said they found him in his basement. In a statement Saturday, his family confirmed his death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that the loving father, film and television writer, director, producer and musician John J. Lafia passed away on Wednesday April 29," the statement said.

Born on April 2, 1957, Lafia influenced the Los Angeles experimental music scene in the 1980s before launching a successful film career.

He attended UCLA, and his first feature film was The blue iguana (1988), who wrote and directed as well as produced the soundtrack. The film featured a theme song from rap legend Kurtis Blow, was Dylan McDermott's first role as the lead, and starred in a diverse cast that included Flea, Jessica Harper, Pamela Gidley, and James Russo. The blue iguana screened at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival.

In particular, Lafia co-wrote the script for the hit horror movie. Child's play (1988) He coined the name "Chucky" and contributed the script line: "Hi, I'm Chucky, do you want to play?"

Lafia went on to direct Children game 2 (1990) Her other credits include New Line Cinema. Man's best friend (1993), who wrote and directed.