The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of the delicate human-animal interface

The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the delicate and unpredictable balance between humans and the natural world. Even as a scientist studying the human-animal interface, I am amazed at the fact that an apparently small human-fauna interaction in one corner of the world can quickly have a monumental impact worldwide.

Every human being is an inextricable part of nature. Our lives are totally dependent on natural systems, and our everyday choices profoundly influence those same natural systems. Our needs and desires drive global demand for products such as grains, wood, palm oil, seafood, rare metals, and even locally sourced and legal meats such as venison. This demand, coupled with habitat destruction to accommodate a growing human population, brings humans and wildlife into contact more frequently today than ever. It is that human-wildlife interface that likely led to this global pandemic; and it is very likely to happen again.

The good news is that there are things we can do to minimize the frequency of encounters between humans and wildlife. As one of the Denver Zoo's wildlife conservation professionals, I not only examine my personal relationship with nature and make decisions that protect wildlife on a daily basis, I also have the opportunity to help others around the world to do the same, even at the time of COVID -19.

Lake Titicaca's Peruvian frogs, for example, are all too often victims of the wildlife trade. In this part of the world, it is not uncommon to find street market stalls selling "frog shakes,quot;. Whole frogs are mixed with other ingredients and the green-brown mix is ​​supposed to have special healing powers. Talk about an opportunity for the disease to take hold! Therefore, for the past 14 years, the Denver Zoo has been working with government authorities and other organizations to warn locals and tourists alike about the dangers of consuming raw wildlife products. We continue this effort to encourage people to change their behaviors and make different decisions today.

Diseases that leap from wildlife to livestock (or vice versa) can be just as devastating. For nearly 25 years, the Denver Zoo has been conserving wildlife in the arid Gobi Steppe in Mongolia. Here, natural springs are drying up, making access to irrigation wells difficult. Nomadic herders in Mongolia have no choice but to allow domestic animals to mingle regularly with wildlife, sharing the same water sources and increasing the risk of disease transmission. Just a few years ago, when a zoonotic disease leaped from cattle to an endangered saiga antelope in a different part of the country, killing two-thirds (200,000) of the world's saiga population. Today, conservationists and veterinarians at the Denver Zoo are on high alert, and have embarked on waterhole restoration and disease monitoring programs to guide herd management practices and minimize the risk of disease transmission. .

At another of the Denver Zoo's active wildlife conservation field sites in Vietnam, our community-based approach saves critically endangered primates by protecting rainforests. We collaborate with partners and local people to learn which daily activities are most impactful for nature (such as wood harvesting), and we design programs that empower communities to make different decisions. Our fuel efficient stove campaign, for example, gives families the option of using efficient, locally made stoves. This program not only cuts the number of timber harvest trips in half, but reduces human presence within the natural forest landscape, minimizing interactions between humans and wildlife.

Humans and wildlife interact every day, worldwide. Those of us in the United States and others developed

nations must recognize that we too make decisions that affect the nature and frequency of

wildlife interactions. And just like in the examples above, we must also take action because changing our behaviors, adjusting our needs and wants, will help minimize the frequency of negative human wildlife.

encounters and reduce the risk of future pandemics.

We have been trapped in our homes for only a month so far, and already, in the absence of our daily activities, nature is recovering. If this is not evidence that each of our seemingly insignificant choices and behaviors can have a monumental global impact, I don't know what is.

Dr. Amy Levine is director of field conservation programs at the Denver Zoo.