The big stars left to perfect their look at Gala Met

It was a dress Kim Kardashian she was willing to pee.
When it was time for 2019 Met Gala, the world practically let out a collective gasp when the then-fashion The cover girl stepped on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although his was one of the most anticipated sets of the event, practically nobody could have accurately predicted what the star, who is no stranger to breaking the Internet, had saved this time. With Thierry Mugler at the helm of design and corset Pearl lord At work, Kardashian transformed into the most extreme version of herself or, as the vision described, a California girl emerging from the ocean and on the red carpet.
While the eyes everywhere were paralyzed in the proportions of her body, a rumor alleging that her ribs had been removed, the expectant mother of four was just trying to breathe … and not urinate. As she described in keeping up with the KardashiansBeing in that corset felt "like you were making a crunch, but you can't go out and you literally can't breathe."
Considering that the corset and dress required the help of several people to put on, going to the bathroom also turned out to be an almost impossible feat. So Kardashian considered a scenario as extreme as the subject itself.
"If it's an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister clean my leg," he said as he prepared for the event, as shown in keeping up with the Kardashians. "I'm not even kidding. She can clean my leg."
If restricted breathing and bathroom use weren't enough trouble for one night, the beads on the dress hit Kardashian from the inside. "It is a cactus," he joked. Oh, and sitting was also a problem.
"OK so, Anna (Wintour), if I don't sit down to dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking, mixing, talking, but I can barely sit down, "he demonstrated in a fashion behind the scenes video. "I just like to be half sitting."
While Kardashian maintained a composite image throughout the event, when she reached the privacy of her hotel room, she begged someone to remove her outfit. "I think I'm bleeding inside," she said in the truck on the way back, months later revealing that the corset had left indentations in her stomach and back. However, when it came to nailing him to the Met Gala, the pain didn't matter.
"The night is almost over, do you know how happy I am?" she said as she changed into her party look after the Met Gala. "And it was a success."
Kardashian is not alone in sacrificing pain for a winning Met Gala look. Three years earlier, his younger sister, Kylie Jenner, revealed that her dazzling Balmain dress had left her with some leg injuries. "When your dress made you bleed and your feet are purple," Kylie captioned a photo of her scratched leg before assuring, "However, it was worth it."
For her first Met Gala in 2018, a then very pregnant Cardi B He made his Moschino debut from head to toe, literally. The featured star donned a jeweled headdress and an equally inlaid gown with a voluminous overskirt, all in homage to the "Heavenly Bodies,quot; night theme. All together, the gaze was heavy. "I can't even speak," he said. Liza Koshy on the red carpet "30 pound dress, 3-4 pound baby,quot;.
Not too far, Rihannahe was doing his own heavy lifting in a now iconic papal couture outfit designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, who was as heavy as a scene thief.
"Every step was a squat," he joked to ET. "I promise you, my butt won that night." In fact, Rihanna had a simpler option for the ball, but she felt "like it was an insult to the people who sat there and gave a beaded hand to all of that, just to say, 'No, put that in files & # 39; ". she said ET.
As Rihanna joked with Koshy, evoking the theme from that night, "It would be a sin not to wear it."
