The big stars left to perfect their look at Gala Met

It was a dress Kim Kardashian she was willing to pee.

When it was time for 2019 Met Gala, the world practically let out a collective gasp when the then-fashion The cover girl stepped on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although his was one of the most anticipated sets of the event, practically nobody could have accurately predicted what the star, who is no stranger to breaking the Internet, had saved this time. With Thierry Mugler at the helm of design and corset Pearl lord At work, Kardashian transformed into the most extreme version of herself or, as the vision described, a California girl emerging from the ocean and on the red carpet.

While the eyes everywhere were paralyzed in the proportions of her body, a rumor alleging that her ribs had been removed, the expectant mother of four was just trying to breathe … and not urinate. As she described in keeping up with the KardashiansBeing in that corset felt "like you were making a crunch, but you can't go out and you literally can't breathe."