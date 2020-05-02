The Andy Dalton Foundation received more than $ 25,000 from Bengals fans after his release.

Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals earlier this week after the team selected Joe Burrow first overall, and Cincinnati residents wanted to show their appreciation.

In an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Dalton's wife, J.J. He said the Dalton Foundation received about 900 donations totaling more than $ 25,000 on the day since the quarterback's launch. J.J. He said many of the donations were $ 14 to show respect for Dalton's number, or represented the number 14 in some way.

Dalton was recruited by the Bengals in 2011 and started the foundation that same year with his wife.

MORE: What's Next for Andy Dalton?

"It just touches our hearts and we are eternally grateful to everyone for supporting us and for supporting our mission and joining us because Cincinnati will always have a special place in our hearts," he told the Enquirer.

Andy Dalton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e9/48/andy-dalton-082618-getty-ftrjpg_121bx9s9fqrqd1s2l8s2egftvd.jpg?t=2013257493,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



MORE: Madden Predicts 2020 NFL Season

J.J. Dalton said the money donated at this time will be turned over to Cincinnati Children & # 39; s Hospital.

"The mission of the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation is to show God's love and grace while providing support, resources and experiences to children and their families with serious illnesses and physical disabilities," says the foundation's website.

Andy Dalton also reflected on his time in Cincinnati in an interview with the Bengals' official website.

"I received a lot of support throughout my career. I felt it from yesterday when they announced it. I am not going to say that they underestimated me, or I think I deserve more than I receive. There have been many good things that have happened in the last 10 years Dalton said. "I think everyone realized one thing. I gave everything to the organization, the city, my family has given a lot to the city. We did not take our position and our platform lightly. To see what has happened since yesterday, it is bigger than soccer. We understood it, we know it and we feel love and that is greater than soccer. "

Dalton's foundation also received attention in 2018 when Bills fans started donating after the Bengals helped Buffalo make it to the NFL playoffs. At the time, Dalton received more than $ 345,000 from Bills fans.