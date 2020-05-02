Texas Tops 1,000 New Cases For Third Consecutive Day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas reached a third consecutive day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday when the state charged in its first weekend of reopening the economy.

Residents may return to shopping malls, restaurants, movie theaters, and retail stores in limited quantities.

The 1,293 new cases are the second-highest single-day mark and is the first time the state has recorded more than 1,000 three days in a row.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office has said the number of confirmed daily cases is expected to increase as the state increases testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

