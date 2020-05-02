Teslas are difficult to steal, but three were stolen from a dealer on Friday – BGR

A group of thieves stole three Tesla vehicles from a Virginia dealership early Friday morning.

The thieves led the police to a short chase before abandoning the cars and fleeing on foot.

Two of Tesla's thieves remain at large.

According to reports from NBC4 Washington and WTOP NewsThe police tried to stop a car while trying to enter an interstate highway. The car quickly crashed while trying to avoid the police, causing the thief to flee on foot.

As the thief escaped, the passengers, or perhaps more accomplices, who were in the car were not as lucky as they were arrested at the scene.

NBC4 reports:

Officers tried to stop the Tesla and a chase began, police say. Finally, one of the drivers crashed into Leesburg Pike near the ring road and escaped, police said. Drivers of two other Teslas continued south on the highway and eventually left the cars near Route 236 and attempted to escape officers, according to police. A third suspect escaped. Fairfax County Police say there were an unknown number of passengers in two of the cars.

One of Tesla's thieves was finally arrested and, trying to think quickly, he lied about his age and tried to make fun of him like he was a minor.

At this point, it's unclear how Tesla's vehicles were stolen, but we have to imagine that Tesla is investigating the matter.

Generally speaking, Tesla vehicles are seldom stolen relative to other car brands. According to a report from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in August 2019, Tesla vehicles are 90% less likely to be stolen than other cars. And while this may have something to do with some of Tesla's built-in security mechanisms, there are other factors at play, too.

The report says in part:

Two of the least stolen vehicles on the list are the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their low theft rate may be related to the fact that, like electric vehicles, they are usually parked in garages or near a home to be near a power supply.

Incidentally, electric vehicles in general tend to be stolen less frequently than other vehicles.

As a final point, you may recall a 2018 video that showed thieves stealing a Model S with a keychain trick. However, it's worth noting that Tesla does have some layers of security, such as requiring a four-digit pin, which the owner of the Model S in question did not employ at the time of the theft.

