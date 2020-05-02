Tenants of Acacia Apartments in Denver go on strike for rent

Members of the Acacia Tenants Union in Denver have posted banners saying "Don't Pay May,quot; and "Rent Relief Now,quot; after failing to meet rental relief terms with their owner, Olive Bark LLC.

“The union officially began actively mobilizing a rent strike. We shipped a four-page package this weekend. Everyone in our building had it on their doorstep, "said Ryan Leach, a tenant and strike organizer at the building located at 429 E. 14th Ave. in Denver.

The apartment has 55 units, and about 30 percent of tenants participate in the union, which was formed years ago to resolve previous disputes between tenants and landlords. The goal is for at least 40% of tenants to go on strike on the May rent, Leach said.

Olive Bark and homeowners across the country have urged tenants to apply for unemployment benefits and other public assistance so they can pay the rent. But some tenants are backing down, arguing that homeowners should also take advantage of the relief provided by the CARES Act.

Borrowers with a government-backed mortgage, which accounts for the vast majority, can apply for leniency on monthly payments for 180 days. According to Black Knight, about 7.3% of US mortgages. USA Now they are indulgent. Lost mortgage payments can be paid in a lump sum or applied in regular installments until the end of the loan term, without penalties or credit score reductions.

Acacia tenants, after learning that the building had a qualifying mortgage, urged Olive Bark to seek mortgage relief and apply 40% savings in operating costs toward lower rents. Leach said that's different from what some rent strikers want: a temporary suspension of all rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Vicky Pelton, operations manager at Olive Bark, said in an email that one way or another, the mortgage payments would have to be repaid. They are not being forgiven, just postponed. Any rent forgiveness offered would have to be offset in some way, he said, adding that "the math doesn't add up."

"We know this is a terrifying time for many people, and we are ready to do what we can to help," he said. “There are financial resources available; however, if the people who can pay the rent do not, they are taking these resources from the people who need them. Our goal is to keep as many residents as possible in their homes. "

Difficult Acacia residents can pay half the May rent and any utility fees in advance, and defer remaining payments for the next six months. She said many of the tenants who sought relief in April returned a few weeks later and paid the rest.

Leach said a payment plan could work for a month or two, but will eventually crush tenants. Someone who takes three months of payment relief could end up paying 150% of the usual rent in the fourth month and more. They'll be digging a hole they can't get out of.

Governor Jared Polis on Thursday night extended the ban on evictions for non-payment and minor violations that he implemented in April until the end of May. The courts will not process the eviction requests and the police will not enforce the orders, he said Friday in a press conference.

"This order will not change the actions of rental housing providers because almost all rental housing providers have already adopted the suspension of the execution of the evictions. In fact, the governor, in his press conference today, noted there were no evictions related to COVID-19 job or income loss last month, "Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said in a statement.

Despite appeals from progressive groups, Polis, however, has not supported rent forgiveness or rent pause, but has urged landlords and tenants to negotiate payment terms. Hire strikers may have some room to maneuver, but they are at risk once evictions resume.

"All tenants must pay the rent," Polis said Friday.

About 5% of apartment tenants in the state did not make rental or payment arrangements in April, according to the apartment association, which recognized that making the May rent could be even more difficult for households.

A survey of 600 US adults. USA Carried out by market research platform 1Q found that 10% expect to skip their May mortgage or rental payments.