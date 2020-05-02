Taylor Swift's Top 100 Performances of All Time

If there is a genre, you have crossed it, and if there is a record, you have broken it.

Taylor Swift has established herself as one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in history. And one aspect of their composition that makes their diaristic songs even more difficult is how they translate into performance.

Her admirers, critics, and skeptics have seen her grow from a close vocalist, sometimes looking shy, shy, and unsure of her talent, to a powerful force that conquers the stage in the world of music.

Her performances do more than simply lure, captivate, and fascinate him until the story ends: his story, which becomes his.

Whether you're on the edge of your seat, wiping tears from your face or thinking about that time in your life, you have no choice but to be charmed by Taylor Swift.

I was given the daunting task of ranking his best performances. Are here: