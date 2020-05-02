Tarrant County Reports 2 New Coronavirus Deaths, Totaling More Than 70 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported two new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, totaling more than 70 in the county.

The new deaths include a Keller man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has seen 71 COVID-19 confirmed deaths and 583 recoveries.

"Our condolences go out to the families," said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Although the stay-at-home requirements were allowed to expire, he encouraged residents to stay home as much as possible and follow public health guidelines:

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.