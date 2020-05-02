Suspected murdered, killed by the Los Angeles Police Department following a chase in South Los Angeles 2 others arrested – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An armed suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police on Thursday night and two more arrested after a collision and pursuit in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The incident started at 9:40 p.m. When patrol officers saw a car roll back and collide with a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Wall Street, police said.

The car then headed for an alley, and three suspects jumped and fled, as officers chased after them.

During the foot chase, one of the suspects, who was identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Daniel Hernandez, was carrying a gun and was shot by agents, police said. He died at the scene.

The other two suspects, José Hernández and Anthony Villegas, were captured after a long search.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officer was injured during the test.

It is unclear whether the deceased suspect opened fire on the police. The exact circumstances of the shooting involving the officer were unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.

