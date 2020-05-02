Summit Direct Mail Will Give North Texas Businesses the Opportunity to Request Free Shipping – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Countless local businesses have felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis: retail stores have seen sales drop, restaurants have limited service, and beauty salons have closed.

As Texas works to reopen, a local direct mail company wants to help local businesses recover by providing one of their services for free.

John Barber owns Summit Direct Mail in Dallas. The company produces approximately one million pieces of mail each day that are shipped for one purpose: to drive sales for businesses.

Barber says that direct mailings provide a targeted marketing strategy that he believes would be helpful to local businesses that have seen their revenues drop due to COVID-19.

"I drove through Colleyville the other day and it made my heart skip a beat when all the businesses closed," Barber said. "It was almost like a ghost town."

"I don't want anyone to be insecure. I don't want anyone to get sick. I don't want anyone to die. However, at some point we have to get these customers to see these retailers, stores and restaurants again, and we can show them how to do it." Barber said.

So Direct Mail partnered with Clampitt Paper and developed a campaign called "Kick Start Your Business,quot;.

Local small businesses can go to their website and request to be chosen for a free Summit Direct Mail email campaign.

"Give me a 500-word or less description of your business, and then we'll choose three businesses a week for two months to do free shipping for each business," Barber said.

Clampitt Paper is providing the paper for the mailings, and Summit Direct Mail will cover the costs of everything else associated with production, including design, printing, and postage.

"We want to be able to put that tactile piece of marketing in your mailbox saying that we are open for business, we want your business, we need your business," said Barber.

He says he has a goal in mind and a motivation to provide the free service.

"We are going to try to put customers in your store, your restaurant, your store by doing what we know as best practices," said Barber. “We are tired of seeing these businesses close. We are tired of seeing inactivity. Texans want to go to work and we want to help them. "