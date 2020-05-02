As the 1997-98 "The Last Dance,quot; documentary about the Bulls draws national attention, Broncos fans can relive their own team's glory during that same time period with four shows highlighting the first two championships in Denver Super Bowl.

Organized by former security manager and current fan development manager Steve Atwater, new editions of "Broncos Extra,quot; examine Denver's 1997 and 1998 regular seasons, as well as his victories in Super Bowl XXXII over Green Bay and Super Bowl XXXIII over Atlanta.

"It's a lot of fun going down memory lane, especially in two of the best seasons and years of our lives," said Atwater. "I think the fans will love it too."

On Saturday, "Reflections of a Championship Season: 1997,quot; and "Reflections of Super Bowl XXXII: World Champions at Last,quot; debut at 7 p.m. in the NFL app. The two episodes feature Atwater, former defensive lineman Alfred Williams and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth talking about the season and the upset of defending champion Packers.

"I remember feeling a bit disrespected when we entered the game," said Atwater. "We were talking about them, being respectful, like, 'Man, how are we going to stop these guys?' But they said, 'Let's do this, let's do that.' .. We were surprised by that. "

Then on Sunday at 7 pm, also on the NFL app, Atwater joins former scorer Rod Smith and former defender Ray Rayckett for the premiere of "Reflections of a Championship Season: 1998,quot; and "Reflections of the Super Bowl XXXIII: Back to -Bamps Champs. " That Denver team started the season 13-0 before losing on the road to the Giants in Week 15.

"We weren't talking too much about it, but deep in our minds, we thought, 'Man, can we really be undefeated?'" Atwater recalled. "After we lost that game (in New York), it took some of the pressure off us and we got ready."

Ahead of the show's launch this weekend, Atwater, a 1989 first-round pick from Arkansas (No. 20 overall), also offered his thoughts on Denver's new draft class, which was highlighted by the Alabama player Jerry Jeudy. at number 15 in general. Atwater was particularly tall at Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia (No. 77), LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 83) and Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (No. 118).

"I saw (Ojemudia) and had an opportunity to break down his movie when he was in the Senior Bowl," said Atwater. "He's a really good cornerback who played a lot of Cover 2 defense, just like Josey Jewell did when he was in Iowa." He's good on the outside, and he's a physical player who will adapt perfectly to that corner room. "

Atwater, who became the eleventh former Broncos player to be elected to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame on February 1, is scheduled to enter Canton on August 8. With the coronavirus pandemic underway, and with the National Baseball Hall of Fame canceling its 2020 ceremonies earlier this week, the "Smiling Killer,quot; knows there is a possibility that his enthronement may have to wait.

"Whatever happens, I want everyone to be safe," said Atwater. "If we have to do it differently, or later in the year, or next year, everything will be fine with me … The difficult part (of being chosen) is over."