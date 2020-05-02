Steam ends Mac support for SteamVR

Steam will no longer support SteamVR on macOS. RIP! It is the end of a very short era. Steam introduced SteamVR for Apple computers at the time: the 2017 World Developers Conference. As The edge He then wrote: "Valve has been working with Apple on this since last summer, showing a high level of technical and commercial confidence in Apple's virtual reality efforts."

The move was announced in a short post on the SteamVR news page, presented in a single sentence: "SteamVR has ended support for macOS so that our team can focus on Windows and Linux." Mac users will still have Some access to the function, however, through legacy versions. One door closes, another will surely open. Right?