State Board denies early release of inmate in Santa Rosa gang shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – An application for early release on probation by Oscar Pérez, a gang member convicted of attempted murder, has been rejected at a hearing held remotely through Zoom, the District Attorney announced. from Sonoma County, Jill Ravitch.

Pérez, 34, had petitioned the Board of Parole Hearings under the 2016 legislation allowing early release for inmates who committed their crimes when they were under 23 years old.

Pérez was 20 years old and an active member of a gang at the time of a gang-related shooting on March 11, 2006 at an apartment complex in Sevastopol

Pérez and an accomplice drove semi-automatic pistols to the compound, where about 30 people were at a party thrown by a rival gang.

Pérez "fired multiple 9mm rounds into a car with three occupants leaving the party. One of the occupants, a young woman sitting in the back seat, was hit by one of the bullets in the small of her back and hit her. the spine, "Ravitch said." As a result, she was paralyzed from the waist down. "

Pérez ran up the stairs and fired numerous rounds at a second victim who had fled inside an apartment. Pérez and his accomplice fled the scene, but were detained by the Santa Rosa police.

Perez did not oppose the assassination attempt and admitted to the personal use of a firearm and a special gang upgrade in 2008 and accepted a stipulated total period of 29 years and eight months in state prison.

"I am very pleased with the decision of the prison board," Ravitch said in a statement. “This was a cruel gang attack that resulted in the attempted murder of an innocent young woman. This type of senseless violence will face vigorous prosecution and a long prison term. It is in the interests of justice and the continued safety of our community that this accused person serve the full term of his negotiated prison sentence. "

Denying their request, the board noted that Pérez was an active participant in the prison's gang activity and actively associated with incarcerated gang members, in addition to having multiple violations of the rules and a new felony conviction.