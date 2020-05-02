Sports Center in Stillwater debates reopening with security measures in place – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The LumberYard Hockey & Sports Center was set to open May 4, until Minnesota Governor Tim Walz extended the stay on his home orders.

"We are in the state of hockey, right? For a month I got calls every day," said Lee Erickson, director of hockey for LumberYard. "When? When can we get in? Let us in. Let us play.

The company launched a survey to measure customer interest in opening the Stillwater hockey rink.

"I had to tell them, well, there were sixty-forty yes, but maybe that's not enough," said Erickson.

LumberYard management and ownership considered guidelines for a safe reopening despite the order, including the requirement that young players arrive on court, clothed, no more than ten minutes before games, and go further. take ten minutes after a game ends, while extending the bench areas and limiting adults to one supervisor per child.

"I will not fool anyone, the players will probably be less than six feet from each other," said business owner Bob Kaufman. “But our leagues as a rule are not contact. Without verification.

All LumberYard wants is a choice.

"I think people should be able to choose and if someone is not comfortable because they are putting themselves or their family at risk, then that's fine," said Kaufman.

“We listen to press conferences, trust, trust Minnesotans. You're doing the right thing, ”added Erickson. Well, believe us, we are. We can open our business and continue to do the right thing. "

