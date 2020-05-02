Soprano star Joe Pantoliano recovers after car accident – Up News Info

Joe Pantoliano, who played the brash gangster Ralph Cifaretto on HBO The sopranos, is recovering at home after being hit by a car while walking in his Connecticut neighborhood.

His condition was confirmed to Up News Info by his agent, Barry McPherson. " Yes, Joey was hit by a car. Lying on a fence (and) it has stitches. He is on the way home being monitored for a concussion and trauma to the chest. Due to COVID, the hospital did not want to keep him overnight. He is grateful to everyone who has been arriving. "

In news reports, Pantoliano's wife Nancy said she was walking with her family in the neighborhood when a Porsche was boned by another car. That sent the Porsche speeding down the road, hitting Pantoliano. The impact knocked him down on a nearby wooden fence, cut his head, and injured his left leg and shoulder.

Pantoliano recently appeared in the movie. Bad Boys For Life, repeating his role as "Captain Howard". He has had a long career in various television and film roles dating back to the early 1970s, including his memorable turn in The sopranos.