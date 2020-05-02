Sonos can finally launch a new playbar

The Sonos Playbar can finally finally get an update, according to an image discovered by Dave Zatz at Zatz is not funny. The renders do not show a socket or HDMI ports, which Zatz speculates may mean ports and any button is recessed within the shelf or elsewhere along the soundbar (although it may also mean that the renders are not fully illustrated) Zatz images show black and white versions.

Sonos introduced the Playbar in 2013, and there has been no update since then. According to Mac 9to5, the new Playbar will have support for Dolby Atmos, and Zatz says it probably also supports Apple AirPlay 2. Sonos may also be planning new versions of its Play: 5 wireless speaker and Sub subwoofer, Mac 9to5 informed that Zatz says he has confirmed.

In March, Sonos announced details of its Sonos S2 operating system, which will launch in June. The company said S2 will power "the next generation,quot; of Sonos products and experiences.