Some loans for "terrified,quot; North Texas small business owners can't be forgiven – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Many small business owners have forgivable federal loans to keep their businesses afloat even as Texas begins to relax restrictions.

But after qualifying for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), some homeowners are now reluctant to spend it.

"I am absolutely terrified to use it," said Leslie DeGracia, owner of Trinity All Stars Cheer in Roanoke. "I cannot get a clear answer on whether he will be forgiven and how to use it correctly to make sure he is forgiven."

According to PPP guidelines, for loans to be forgiven, at least 75% must go to payroll.

The other 25% can be used for rent, mortgage interest, and utilities.

DeGracia said many of the trainers who work at his gym are independent contractors.

She said it has been difficult to find the answer on whether paying them is considered a forgivable use for the loan.

In an interview with Up News Info 11 News I-Team, Rodney Johnson, director of the Tarrant County College Small Business Development Center, said that paying independent contractors, or 1,099 employees, is not considered a forgivable PPP loan use. .

"Before the ink dries on the paperwork, you must do your due diligence as to whether this is the right vehicle for your business," Johnson said.

Companies that qualify for a PPP loan have ten days to decide whether to withdraw the money. Johnson said this should be the time for homeowners to check with their CPA, attorney, and lender to make sure they understand the guidelines and have a plan to document their expenses.

The money must be spent over an eight-week period, and companies must present evidence of how it was spent to their lender.

Even if all of the guidelines are not followed, small business owners can still get some level of forgiveness over the amount used in eligible costs.

