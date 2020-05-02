Some bars and restaurants reopened in Iowa after Governor Reynolds loosened restrictions for most of the state – Up News Info

Despite increasing cases, many Iowa businesses, including restaurants, now have the option to reopen their doors.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions for most of the state, including almost all counties bordering Minnesota.

Many restaurants in Mason City chose to remain takeout only, but the few that opened filled up on Friday.

At Burke’s Bar and Grill, regulars returned happily.

"It is a family reunion," said Bob Snook.

Morgan Smith, a Burke's bartender, said he spent this week intensively cleaning to get ready.

The Blue Heron is another restaurant that opened to dining customers.

The openings come with Governor Reynolds' conditions.

Restaurants only have 50% capacity.

Alyssa Lau, general manager of Blue Heron, has removed half of the tables and stools from the restaurant.

Tables are also limited to groups of six, and employees frequently disinfect surfaces.

Andrew Henderson visited Mason City from Shoreview. He called himself a COVID-19 tourist because he wanted to have a drink at a bar.

"Sitting and being served has been a wonderful experience after being locked up for a month and a half," said Henderson.

That is a feeling that the locals share.

"It's nice to be able to sit down and chat without having to eat in a car," said Paul Buck, a Blue Heron regular.

The managers we spoke with said they expect to see more Minnesotans cross the border the longer the state is closed for business.

