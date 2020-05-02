Snuggle up with these famous pets to celebrate National Pet Week

Get ready for the cuteness overload because it's National Pet Week!
That's right, the first week of May is when pet owners across the country can celebrate their adorable kittens and cute cats even more than usual because the entire week is devoted to furry friends.
The stars are no exception when it comes to owners who are also obsessed with their pets.
Since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartickadorable labs of Ariana GrandeThe rescue puppy Toulouse there are many celebrities who share photos of their precious dogs regularly (and in Ariana's case they even share a fashion cover with your pet.)
Some of the animal companions of our favorite celebrities have nine lives, like Taylor Swift kittens or YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlainfeline friends proving that being a cat lady is really cool.
You also have celebrities whose pets are totally unique, like Kaley Cuocothe horse or Cara Delevigne and her bunny.
Take a look at all the pets below, and we hope that if you have your own, you also have a day full of hugs and kisses!
Jimmy Fallon
Killjoy! Jimmy FallonGary's dog Gary joined the nightly host while hosting his show from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
First Bachelorette party and Jason Tartick It couldn't be a cuter quartet with its dogs, Ramen and Pinot.
Reese witherspoon
They are always there when you need them! the Legally Blonde Star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.
Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump
the Vanderpump Rules Star strikes a pose on the red carpet with her beloved puppy.
Kellan Lutz
the Twilight Star and her dog Koda basked in the sun on a trip to Yosemite National Park.
Instagram / Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron
Good, Tyler Cameronthe Harley dog might want to look away because the first one Bachelorette party The contestant poses with the famous Doug the Pug here.
However, we believe Cameron's dog will forgive him when he will one day build a luxurious doghouse for him, as if he were hosting the next Quibi show, Barkitecture.
Jennifer Aniston
Dogs will always be there for you! the friends Star loves to hug her dog Clyde.
Jeffree star
The makeup mogul is a proud father of six Pomeranians!
Kaley Cuoco
the Big Bang Theory actress and her equestrian husband Karl Cook they have many four-legged friends who keep them busy at home.
Ariana Grande
"Guess what everyone is, it's time for me to republish THIS photo. Happy birthday in light of my life. My gooooszeeessskeh. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you," said the "Dangerous Woman."" The singer wrote in honor of her dog.
Emma Chamberlain
YouTuber cat Frankie knows how to bombard! Frankie and her brother Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 500k followers.
Erin lim
Lift your legs for more appearances on Pearl Lim in The summary! We envy Pearl for participating in Lennon Stellasegment of
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
The Hollywood actor smiled for a photo with his fiance's cub, Nugget!
Cara Delevigne
The model is the mother of a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure that the bunny has quite a personality.
Instagram / TraceMe
Russell Wilson
The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable dog home Ciara. "New puppy alert! Welcome to the Wilson family!" He captioned the beautiful photo.
Taylor Swift
T.Swift is possibly our favorite cat, especially when posting photos with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie. Cats.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
"Our pre-workout ritual. We released 'Rocky Mountain Way' by Joe Walsh and we got tough. He's definitely 'in one' and feels today because he killed a lizard," wrote the actor on Instagram. "He also knows that when I go to bed it's a cheat! Smart boy. Let's go to work."
Liam Hemsworth
"There is nothing better than horseback riding on the beach," the actor joked.
Zendaya
The singer spoke about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son … I can see him in 3 days #NoonyinNY,quot;.
Ice T & Coco
This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus also have their own Instagram page!
Demi lovato
"Little baby," the star wrote as she hugged her cub.
