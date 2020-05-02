Skylar Astin shows her voice at the online audition for the movie & # 39; Hercules & # 39;

Twitter

The actor of & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; covers the classic song & # 39; Go the Distance & # 39; hoping to land a role in the upcoming Disney big-screen remake of the classic story of Roman heroes.

Skylar Astin made his bet to star in Disney's next live action "Hercules"Movie with a cover of the classic song," Go the Distance ".

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his work on the "Perfect tone"Movies and on US TV Success"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", Has published a video of his interpretation of a version of the song on his Twitter account.

In the caption, he added an emoji of a man raising his hand and wrote: "I am also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process."

Actor Roger bart he recorded the original version of the song for his role as Young Hercules in the 1997 Disney movie while Michael Bolton recorded a pop version of the song for the ending credits of the animated film.

The new adaptation of the film follows the Disney remakes of "Aladdin"and"The Lion King"with producers Jeffery Silver and Karen Gilchrist Reportedly circling the project together with the director Jon Favreau.