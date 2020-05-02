Shot man killed in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man was shot dead in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers who responded to the 7500 block of Ney Avenue, around 1:48 p.m. He found the male adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are still on the scene and no other details are available at this time, police said.

