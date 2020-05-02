Sheriff: woman dies after colliding vehicle with Watertown mobile home – Up News Info

A 38-year-old woman is dead after her car crashed into a mobile home in Watertown on Friday morning.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at approximately 8:56 a.m. at the 76 Terrace Drive West residence. There, officers responded to a single car accident.

When officers arrived, they observed that a woman driving a 2014 Ford Focus crashed directly into the residence.

The lone driver, identified as Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was totaled.

An accident witness reported that high speed probably contributed to the cause of the accident. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The owners were inside their residence at the time of the incident, but none were injured. There was slight to moderate damage to the mobile home.