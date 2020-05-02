Shahs: MJ and Tommy Feight expose Reza Farahan for trying to extort them – reveals the real reason Reza will never divorce Adam Neely

The Shahs of Sunset finale aired last night. However, it was the Watch What Happens Live episode and the aftermath of the social media aftermath that was most interesting.

On the season finale show, Reza Farahan again found herself in a bad spot with her former friend Mercedes Javid after she had to tell him that she would not be filing serious crime charges against her husband Tommy Feight, but that he will keep the restraining order. . .

It was clear that MJ felt betrayed because the two had a heartfelt meeting in which Reza promised that he would leave everything against Tommy after looting Reza and Adam Neely's backyard. Unfortunately, Adam still wasn't comfortable enough to drop the restraining order.

Both couples appeared on Andy Cohen's host after the show where they gave their side of the events.

However, there were more interesting WWHL facts, such as the "real,quot; reason why Farahan would never divorce Neely.

According to Tommy, after Reza was forced to file bankruptcy, he was unable to obtain loans or lines of credit. This means that when she married Adam, everything was put in her name.

If Reza divorced Adam, Shah's husband would get 50% or more of everything Reza owns.

After many fans tweeted about MJ's husband's loud and alarming behavior on WWHL, she defended him.

‘My husband was SAME tonight #WWHL This is equivalent to YEARS of accumulated feelings that he has never been able to express in a public forum, while friends of good weather were able to tell stories of his one-sided story. If you don't understand and respect that, then don't do it. "

Because he never dropped the charges and said I would care less, I did care that he tried to extort 10K for me to disappear and lied to the police to get me into more trouble: it was a misdemeanor that I broke 2 floors – it made it sound like him. Lindberg kidnapping – tfeightNYC (@ tfitty2k) May 2, 2020

Tommy also responded to fans and, in a single tweet, claimed that Reza attempted to extort money from them for $ 10k.

"Because he never dropped the charges and said I would care less about that, I do care that he tried to extort 10K for me to disappear and lied to the police to get me into more trouble. It was a misdemeanor i broke 2 floors, he made it sound like Lindberg's kidnapping & # 39;

