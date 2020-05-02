Several state parks closed after reaching the "maximum safe number of visitors,quot;

The return of warm and temperate weather on Saturday presented a challenge to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation as several state parks quickly reached capacity and closed to maintain safe social distance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the increase in visitors, the need arises to park responsibly when visiting any of the state parks across the state. Obey all posted parking signs and consider exploring alternative parks: https://t.co/6hZWWMSHcU pic.twitter.com/cLhZV3jGAW – MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 1, 2020

Good weather is on the way this weekend and @MassDCR He expects people to go out and enjoy the parks in greater numbers. To limit crowds and keep everyone safe, some parking lots may be closed throughout the state park system. Before heading to a park, check back here for updates. – MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 1, 2020

This weekend, to ensure the safety and comfort of all visitors, @MassDCR will implement 2-hour park closings in some parks when they reach visitor capacity. Before heading to a state park or property, be sure to check @MassDCR Twitter feed for updates on park closings – MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 1, 2020

During the # COVID-19 In a state of emergency, visit state parks responsibly by following these guidelines. And visit our website for updates: pic.twitter.com/Rlwe6MTbFh – MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 2, 2020

The state agency began closing parks at two-hour intervals beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield closed at 10 a.m., followed by the Walden Pond State Reserve in Concord and the Blue Hills State Reserve in Milton at 11 a.m.

Walden Park closed again at 1:35. The Wachusett Mountain State Preserve in Princeton was also forced to close twice at noon and again at 2:30 p.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called on city residents before the pleasant weather over the weekend to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"If you go to a @BostonParksDept and you see it's full, turn around and go, "wrote the mayor on Twitter." It's that simple. Be smart and do your part in this. "

So if you go to a @BostonParksDept and you see it's full, turn around and go. It's that easy. Be smart and do your part in this. pic.twitter.com/KVqZ15MBCR – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 1, 2020

The avalanche of people visiting state parks comes a day after Governor Charlie Baker. Announced Starting Wednesday, all Massachusetts residents age two and older will be required to cover their faces in public places where they cannot keep six feet away from others.