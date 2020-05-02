Home Local News Several state parks closed after reaching the "maximum safe number of visitors,quot;

By Matilda Coleman

The return of warm and temperate weather on Saturday presented a challenge to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation as several state parks quickly reached capacity and closed to maintain safe social distance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state agency began closing parks at two-hour intervals beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield closed at 10 a.m., followed by the Walden Pond State Reserve in Concord and the Blue Hills State Reserve in Milton at 11 a.m.

Walden Park closed again at 1:35. The Wachusett Mountain State Preserve in Princeton was also forced to close twice at noon and again at 2:30 p.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called on city residents before the pleasant weather over the weekend to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"If you go to a @BostonParksDept and you see it's full, turn around and go, "wrote the mayor on Twitter." It's that simple. Be smart and do your part in this. "

The avalanche of people visiting state parks comes a day after Governor Charlie Baker. Announced Starting Wednesday, all Massachusetts residents age two and older will be required to cover their faces in public places where they cannot keep six feet away from others.

