EXCLUSIVE: Following recent MGM cuts and the departure of production co-chairs Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg yesterday, Up News Info learned that studio EVP, Talent and Casting Seth Yanklewitz is also leaving.

Courtesy



Yanklewitz, a casting veteran of over 20 years, whose professional credits include box office hits like The hangover and Fox TV New girl, arrived at MGM in October 2018. At MGM, Yanklewitz oversaw all scripted TV and movie casting, as well as scripted programming for Epix.

At MGM, he worked on movies like the next The candy man restart, the biographical film of Aretha Franklin Respect, Sylvester Stallone Samaritan and the next sequel to the studio Addams family 2.

Related story MGM production co-chairs Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg leave

On the TV side of MGM, he oversaw the cast of Mindy Kaling's Hulu limited series. Four Weddings and a Funeral, the Epix / DC series Pinch, the original series Godfather of harlem the next epix series Chapelwaite based on the Stephen King novel (EPIX), the Netflix spin-off from the Vikings series Valhalla (Netflix) as well as the fourth season of FX Fargo

Prior to MGM, Yanklewitz served as vice president of casting for Fox Broadcasting Co., where he oversaw casting for network shows. There he received an Emmy nomination in Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for his work on New girl.

Before Fox, Yanklewitz's casting credits also included hit movies like Swords of glory, Four Christmases, expiration date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and the HBO television series East and down, The intermediates and ABC Single parents.

Yanklewitz told Up News Info: "MGM is the home of great storytellers and I am honored to have worked at this legendary studio on such a wide range of projects." It was a dream to work alongside my talented colleagues Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman and Michael Wright during my time here. I wish Steve, Michael, Mike and Pam the best as MGM & EPIX continues to serve as an independent studio and home to great stories. I look forward to what the future holds. "