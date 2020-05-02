Senate runs the risk of returning but House stays away

WASHINGTON – The Senate will reopen on Monday as the coronavirus crisis unfolds and the House remains closed, a risky strategy that leaves Congress as divided as the nation.

It is a politically and physically tense movement by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who summons 100 senators to the United States Capitol during a pandemic. The return of the Senate gives President Donald Trump the images he wants the United States to return to work, despite the health risks.

But with the Washington, DC region still under orders to stay home as a virus hotspot, senators face exposing themselves to the virus and putting all cooks, cleaners, police and others who serve them at risk. and they stay with the lights on in the Capitol complex.

Until a last-minute intervention on Saturday by Trump, the Senate did not have access to an instant virus testing system like the one used to screen visitors to the White House.

For Senate Republicans, it's an attempt to set the terms of the debate as Democrats push for another expensive coronavirus relief bill. Frustrated after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi raised Democratic priorities in past aid packages, an unprecedented $ 3 trillion emergency spending, they resist further. Republicans count on the reopening of the country and an economic rally as their best hope to limit a new round of large spending on virus aid.

As the Senate launches and the 430-member House stays away from the Capitol physician's council, Congress offers a snapshot of a divided America struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. In the states, some reopen, others remain closed, and questions abound.

Senators face few new rules for operating in the pandemic beyond recommendations that they wear masks: blue liners will be available for free, keep their distance, and leave most staff at home. Hand sanitizer is available again. But public access will be limited, even at public hearings. The Capitol itself remains closed to visitors and tours.

Democrats complain that they are returning to a remarkably light agenda, replete with confirmation hearings for nominees from Trump's judicial and executive branch, but with little emphasis on the pandemic and economic collapse at the level of the Great Depression.

"Democrats are going to fight like hell," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a conference call with Latino leaders. "We will make sure that people have enough money to live and recover."

In making his quick decision to return, McConnell said the Senate cannot "stay on the sidelines." He compared senators to the essential workforce of supermarket employees, truckers, and others who kept Americans fed during the crisis.

But Capitol Hill erupted after the treating doctor, facing questions from senior Republican officials earlier in the week, said the health office did not have the means to perform instant virus tests on returning lawmakers.

On Saturday, Trump intervened.

"There is enormous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday," Trump tweeted, pointing the note to his chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ninety minutes later, Health Secretary Alex Azar tweeted that the administration would send three machines and 1,000 virus tests to Capitol Hill.

The messy approach – to testing, health guidelines, and the broader reopening – is what Democrats say is inappropriate in the Republican response to the crisis.

"If we're going to come back, let's do something with COVID," said Schumer.

With more than 65,000 deaths in the US USA Because of the virus and 30 million Americans suddenly unemployed, Democratic senators say the focus must be unique: ease this crisis and prevent a second wave of infections.

Instead, the agenda focuses on the president's nominees. Among them is Justin Walker, a conservative, chosen by McConnell to be a federal judge in the United States Courts of Appeals for the Circuit of the District of Columbia, who is seen as a springboard to the Supreme Court.

"It has nothing to do with COVID," said Schumer.

A nomination hearing is also scheduled for John Ratcliffe, the Republican congressman from Texas who is Trump's choice to head the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Several committees will meet to discuss issues related to the virus outbreak, including the Oversight Committee. The Health Committee will hold a session on possible cures and the Trade Committee a hearing on the airline industry.

However, as much as the world has changed during the global pandemic, the Senate remains a place of tradition.

Republican senators still plan to sit down for their regular lunches, though the doctor's social distancing guide limits them to three at a table. It was after one of his lunches in March that several senators were quarantined for his exposure to Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, which tested positive.

Democrats, who will meet for lunch during a conference call, are evaluating whether to appear in person for committee hearings or call remotely.

The doctor's office sent guidelines late on Friday encouraging Senate offices to minimize staff presence and reschedule any visitor who is visibly ill with "chills,quot; or "vomiting."

Politically, operating the Senate even in diminished capacity aligns with Trump's effort to return to a sense of normalcy.

It also makes a stark contrast to the Pelosi House, which is only holding scattered hearings on the committee, its return date uncertain. Trump has mocked House Democrats for enjoying a "vacation."

Republicans fear that support for Trump will shift as he responds to the coronavirus, a drag on the Republican Party that threatens most of McConnell. Facing his own reelection in the fall, McConnell is eager to show that the Senate is working.

By attracting Republican senators to Washington, McConnell can involve them more directly in the new round of deliberations.

"I hope to see my colleagues on Monday," he said in a statement. "We will continue to unite for the American people, even when we are six feet away."