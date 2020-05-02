See every star at the Nickelodeon & # 39; s Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

The show must go on!

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Nickelodeon continues its Nickelodeon & # 39; s Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together Show. victoria justice, who starred in the hit show Victorius, is the hostess with more rehearsal for the night! She is effortlessly guiding the show from her home, where she and her sister decorated their home with orange balloons.

Although not your typical award show, it promises as much fun as any other event last year, including musical performances and many star-studded appearances. And as always, the show will award many of the iconic blimp prizes, along with a nice slime tank. After all, it wouldn't be a Nickelodeon award show without a bunch of green slime!

Additionally, the program highlights many amazing people, including doctors and nurses, who are on the front lines fighting coronavirus.