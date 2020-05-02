Scott Hastings in Michael Jordan's Bulls, "The Last Dance,quot;, the Pistons strike

If Michael Jordan's dominance was born out of torment, then the "Bad Boys,quot; Detroit Pistons were his recurring nightmare.

That is until he broke them in the 1991 playoffs.

But before Jordan hit Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman, and yes, Scott Hastings, who led to the infamous "retirement,quot; that marked the end of the Pistons' career, brought down Jordan's blockade.

Three times in a row, from 1988 to 1990, the Pistons ejected the Jordan Bulls from the playoffs. During that time, as revealed in the fascinating ESPN documentary "The Last Dance,quot; that takes off the layers of Jordan's reign, the Pistons helped build a monster.

"Game 7 (1990 Eastern Conference Finals), when we beat them, they weren't mentally ready yet," said Hastings, a member of the 1990 title-winning Pistons before ending his career with the Nuggets. “They were right the following year, by far. When I go back and watch, and dress up a bit in episode four, the first three games were close. A break here or there, we could have won a game in Chicago and maybe won Game 3 at home, but once they got up 3-0, man, it was done. "

This was Detroit's unapologetic race at the top of the NBA. Hastings, who played his college ball in Arkansas, had a relationship with Scottie Pippen, who went to central Arkansas. That's why, after Detroit's four-game sweep of Chicago, Hastings was on the field congratulating the Bulls after they finally made their way and didn't dodge handshakes like Thomas and Laimbeer had.

"I was there and I hugged them and congratulated them," Hastings said. "I don't remember if I ever congratulated Michael or hugged him, but, you know, what do you want from an eleventh man on the team?

"… I think the strike is over, we didn't even talk about it in the locker room," he added. “The locker room was more about that, that was the end. You had a feeling that that race with the Pistons was over.

Still, Hastings enjoyed his two years with the Bad Boys and the bruise footprint they left in the league. He fondly recalled the physical practices (fights broke out often) and the way Detroit's nasty frontcourt protected its star guards.

"I remember my first or second day of practice, at training camp, Laimbeer took me and David Greenwood out to dinner and it was like a scene from,quot; The Intouchables, "and he was Sean Connery," he said. "Basically, establish the law. ‘Our guards lead the team. No one touches our guards. If someone shoots down our guards, we take them out of the game. "That kind of conference."

Hastings can draw a direct lineage from that environment to today's Nuggets, where Michael Malone, the son of then-Pistons assistant Brendan Malone, sometimes trains with the same passion that those Pistons played with. It was a cherished era of valiant basketball, where teams disliked each other and fraternizing with opponents was discouraged.

It's also no surprise that the documentary has opened Pandora's basketball debate box.

"This reassures me, seeing this, why I go with (MJ) as the best player of all time because we try to punish him," Hastings said. "When I say 'we', I'm not just saying the Pistons. The Knicks and the Sixers and the Celtics and the Hawks. Everyone, when you played it, you tried to hit him physically. And he was still able to do what he did under those circumstances."