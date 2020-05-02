Saudi Arabia & # 39; Um Haroun & # 39; sparks Arab debate over Jews and Israel

BEIRUT, Lebanon – In a mud-walled village in the Persian Gulf, a Christian woman sheds tears of love for a Muslim merchant. But he is trapped in a miserable marriage to a woman who longs for another Muslim man. But she can't have it, because she's crazy about the local rabbi's daughter.
These entanglements of interfaith intrigue unfold in a highly successful new television series that has sparked heated debates across the Arab world about the region's historical relations with Jewish communities and the changing positions of some of its current leaders towards Israel.
Fans praise the program, established in the 1940s and 1950s, for highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of the region's past: Jewish communities in the Persian Gulf, while providing a much-needed example of coexistence between different religions.
But critics have criticized it as a shameless effort to reshape Arab views on Israel to pave the way for formal relations, or what many in the Arab world call "normalization."
But the effect of the virus on the Islamic holy month is only one aspect that will be long remembered, a prominent Palestinian journalist, Abdel Bari Atwan, wrote this week.
The other reason this Ramadan will not soon be forgotten is because "it witnessed the largest normalization campaign, launched by the Saudi media, with the help of the government and coordinated with the Israeli occupation state," Atwan said.
Suspicions that the historic television drama "Um Haroun,quot; or "Aaron's Mother,quot; is part of a state-sponsored push to sway opinions are widespread. The show is broadcast by MBC, the largest private station in the Arab world, but ultimately controlled by the Saudi state.
The same network is also broadcasting a comedy show that has taken into account Arab attitudes towards Israel, further fueling the feeling that both shows are mixing entertainment with propaganda.
The two shows will span Ramadan, when the television audience shoots up as families watch the shows during fast-breaking dinners from dawn to dusk.
While MBC denied that including positive representations of Jews was part of any government mandate, this year's programs coincide with a calm but clear warming of Israel among the Persian Gulf governments.
Historically, animosity towards Israel and sympathy for the Palestinians were some of the few sentiments capable of uniting Arabs throughout the Middle East. But in recent years, wars, insurgencies, and economic crises have left many Arab governments focused on internal issues, pushing the Palestinian cause onto the priority list.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has spoken of overlapping commercial and security interests between the kingdom and Israel, and an Israeli delegation is expected to participate in a global exhibition in the United Arab Emirates next year, although both Saudi Arabia and the Emirates lack formal diplomatic relations with the country.
Michael Stephens, who studies Gulf policy at the Royal United Services Institute, said the shows appeared to be part of that shift by countering a history of anti-Jewish rhetoric and showing a new openness to the possibility of official ties to Israel.
Given the level of state control in the Gulf countries, he was confident that the program's messages should have been officially sanctioned.
"They wouldn't have done this unless there was guidance from above that it was fine," Stephens said.
The comedy show Makhraj 7, or "Exit 7,quot;, a term in Saudi jargon used to prevent unwanted conversations, scoffs at contemporary Israeli views on Saudi society.
In one episode, a father discovers his son playing an online video game with an Israeli boy and is enraged that his offspring fraternize with "the enemy." In other scenes, one relative suggests using the boy's new connection for espionage work, while another wants to exploit it for Israeli business contacts and accuses Palestinians of being unappreciative of the support received from Saudi Arabia over the years. .
Those scenes have angered Palestinians, who have long been backed by Saudi Arabia.
"Even in my political nightmares, I did not expect an Arab to dare to speak so openly and comfortably about normalization with Israel," said Ziad Khaddash, a Palestinian writer and journalist in the West Bank. "It is terrifying, embarrassing and strange that this is happening."
Attracting a large audience, "Um Haroun,quot; centers on an elderly Jewish nurse in an imaginary Gulf village at the time of Israel's creation in 1948.
The show, whose actors are Arabs, chronicles the lives and intrigues of Muslim, Christian and Jewish families in the community, who run stores side by side in the market, visit each other's homes, and attend weddings. and funerals.
In one scene, a Muslim man agrees and his Jewish friends wish him "mazel tov,quot; or congratulations in Hebrew. In another, a group of Muslim, Christian and Jewish women cook together before the start of the Jewish Sabbath.
Religious tensions flare up from time to time, for example, when a Muslim refuses to drink tea from the same glass as a Jew, or when a group of children mocks the rabbi. And some incidents play with Jewish stereotypes.
But overall, the show is presented as an idealistic and fictional prequel to the last seven decades of Middle East history, during which Israel was created, most Jews fled or were expelled from the Arab states, and a series of regional wars followed.
However, the idyllic and largely ahistorical life of the village is shaken early in the series, when news of Israel's creation is broadcast on the radio and an unknown assailant murders a Jewish man. Inter-religious tensions build up, which will play out throughout the rest of the show's episodes, which will air one a night throughout Ramadan.
The creators and distributors of the program insist that it has no relation to contemporary Arab politics.
In a statement, MBC, the Saudi-controlled channel, said the program focused on "tolerance, moderation, openness and coexistence, showing a region before sectarianism ".
In an interview, Ali Shams, the Bahraini who co-wrote the script with his brother, Mohammed, said his main character was inspired by a Jewish nurse known as Um Jan who worked in Bahrain in the middle of the last century.
The program, he said, was "as far away from what people have said about Zionist politics as possible. Our goal was to bring people together with the idea of mutual acceptance."
Reactions in the region have been fierce and varied.
Writing in the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Hussein Shobokshi, a Saudi, described the show as a "qualitative shock,quot; to the Arab public who were not used to seeing Jewish symbols such as the Star of David and the menorah. mention listening to Hebrew monologues.
He praised the show as "daring,quot; when speaking about the history of the Jewish presence in the Arab world.
Many Palestinians cried treason.
"As for some normalization voices, they are abnormal voices that do not express the united consciousness of the nation," Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, wrote on Twitter after the program launched.
The cast expected the show to cause a stir, but were surprised by the ferocity of the debates.
Abdulmohsen al-Nemr, the Saudi actor who plays the city's rabbi, said he was excited about the role because he knew it would provoke a reaction. He sought guidance on his character as a member of the Jewish Parliament in Bahrain and practiced with Hebrew recordings to improve his accent.
But he rejected critics of the program for not being willing to accept that the region was once different from what it is now.
"The program has not changed anything in history," he said. "The Jews used to be in the Gulf. They have their cemeteries, their homes. "
Hwaida Saad contributed reports from Beirut, Adam Rasgon from Jerusalem and Mohammed Najib from Ramallah, the West Bank.