Jamie French Screenshot: Youtube Jamie French

There are good uses of your time, and then there are great uses of your time. Painting a small face on your largest face with makeup is absolutely, unequivocally and indisputably a great use of your time. If you need to convince outside of my recommendation, although I'm not quite sure why you would, you don't need to look beyond this video posted on YouTube by Jamie French, who has given me everything the force Needed wear.

In the course of eight minutes and sixteen seconds video, the Frenchman transforms his normality, human woman face in a lot a smaller face, not quite human, which gives me a kind of komboucha-girl-were-a-Who-from-whoville vibes, and I've never needed anything I didn't know I needed more in all my life. I was honestly touched the most for French's video than for any other modern artwork I've seen in the last half decade, and I've been to various museums so that's quite saying

Also, last night I saw Mona Lisa Smilewhich I think really prepared me to have the French video in my life and therefore for me proclaim it art. "Art is not art until someone says it is," says Kirsten Dunst as one of my least. favorite characters in cinematic history, Betty Warren. "It's art!" Julia Roberts shouts as Katherine Watson, whom I love more than I could say. It's art! it's also what I screamed on my computer screen while watching this video, and therefore it is.

Unfortunately, I do not have the necessary skills or supplies at my disposal to attempt this. effort though a fast internet The search tells me that this is apparently a growing trend right now, so I'll quench my thirst for a little face on my face by watching every video like this that I can find. Has anyone ever tried a face? If so please please please leave your photos down i'm desperate for serotonin Shock give me my soul.