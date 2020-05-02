Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams admit they don't have "wedding plans,quot; – here's why!

They can be very much in love and happy together, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are in no rush to get married after they got engaged in July last year. As fans of the famous couple know, they have isolated themselves in the midst of this coronavirus, the global pandemic of COVID-19, and during a new interview, Wells admitted that they still have to plan their wedding despite all the free time they have. quarantined.

Of course, right now they can't do much about their future nuptials due to the outbreak, but they don't even want to plan anything until the problem is gone!

The two gave a joint interview to Access yesterday, Wells saying that: ‘There are no wedding plans. I think the idea was that we would originally start thinking about it right now, and now that this (pandemic) is happening, you know, what's the point of even trying to solidify something with everything that's in the air? ?

The former Bachelorette contestant made it clear that they would never hold a wedding live via an app like Zoom, even if the quarantine went on for too long.

Instead, they might have a very small ceremony in the backyard, but he mentioned that even that was highly unlikely.

He went on to jokingly explain why, saying that there are too many ABC personalities who need to give us gifts. Ty Burell, I need a new fishing rod and Chris Harrison, I need some glass. "

As for the location of his future wedding, he and Sarah have yet to decide anything and have "ruled out all options."

What really matters to them is their relationship here and now and the man confirmed that things are going very well!

‘This is a really good test, if we can get through quarantine together, we can get through anything. And so far, so good. We haven't had a fight, "Wells said during the interview.



