Santa Cruz residents adjust to new daily beach closure hours – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) – A week and a half after the reopening of Santa Cruz County beaches, they are now under new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, the beaches are only open before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m. And it's a deal that many locals aren't excited about.

"You know, I miss the beach," a local beach wannabe named Allie told KPIX. "I really feel that if people act in accordance with social distancing and stay away from each other, I don't see the point of getting away from the beaches."

On a perfect afternoon on the beach day, even people who seemed to go swimming were arrested.

"It is difficult because, you know, we are trying to obey orders … and help flatten the curve but, at the same time, it is difficult when your access to the outside is cut off indefinitely," said Katie Kinkor.

However, it is not cut for surfers; Your access continues. But thread was prohibited on Saturday for people and dogs who otherwise would have enjoyed it. Authorities say the goal is to discourage crowds outside the city, allowing locals access to the beach in the morning and at night.

Not everyone here agrees with that.

"We don't believe 11-5 will do anything other than cause even more disruption and more anger and more frustration," said a man who identified himself as Gunnar and said he lives nearby.

That seems to be the challenge for Santa Cruz: handling the crowds on bright, sunny days without over-punishing those who live here.

"I think it's mainly to prevent people from out of town from coming up the hill and packing up the beaches," Kinkor said. "Which I definitely agree with, because he doesn't really seem to be following the shelter in place, if you're coming from a different county to go to the beaches."