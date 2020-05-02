Santa Cruz Co. limits beach hours to discourage overcrowding during COVID-19 Stay Home Order – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) – In an effort to prevent beach overcrowding that could spread the coronavirus, Santa Cruz County is closing its beaches between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. everyday.

It's a policy, says Sheriff Jim Hart, which is designed to discourage day trips to the beach in violation of California's stay-at-home order.

"There were a lot of community members concerned that there were too many people coming to our beaches and possibly bringing the virus to our community," Sheriff Hart said in a conference call with journalists on Friday.

Governor Gavin Newsom closed beaches in Orange County in response to the overcrowding, but failed to issue a state ban.

"I think we should be compassionate, reasonable, and fair about beach access," says Nathan Martisius, a surfer who says there should be a middle way between a total blockade and unlimited access to coastal areas during the pandemic.

"People are suffering and they can't get out much. Maybe they are at the breaking point and need to go down and get into the water. So I think we should work together," he said.

But public health officials worry about the impact on the spread of the virus if large numbers of people interrupt the quarantine, socialize on a beach, and then return to their respective communities.

"I feel it is very easy to distance socially on the beach. I would not show up on a beach where people were six feet away and parallelly park my blanket even before the coronavirus," says Ali Miller, a resident of Modesto.

Miller says she felt locked up after several weeks of refuge and decided to take her daughter to shore.

"I feel like he should be allowed to leave his area as long as he follows the rules for social distancing," says Claire Miller.

The Sheriff's Office says they will send teams in ATVs to patrol the beach, issuing warnings or fines to visitors who violate the order to stay home.

There were certain parts of the coast that were a disaster last week, ”said Sheriff Hart. "The health officer was very concerned about that."