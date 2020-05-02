San Francisco's The Barrel Room "was left hanging to dry,quot; without help from the federal government – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Barrel Room in the San Francisco Financial District says it was on track to have its best year yet, up to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now owner Sarah Trubnick says if government assistance doesn't come this month, she will be forced to close her doors after 9 successful years in business.

"I feel like we're hanging out to dry," Trubnick said. "We employ 10 percent of the workforce as the restaurant industry here in San Francisco, we operate at low margins."

The Barrel Room is currently only servicing groceries and beverages with the remaining four employees. Trubnick was initially encouraged by the promise of loans available through the Small Business Administration and the Paycheck Protection Program.

"We did everything right with the apps and we get nothing, they just tell us to wait," he added.

Trubnick is not alone in her frustration. California small businesses have received fewer loans and less money per eligible small business than almost any other state.

"We have no idea why there are regional differences," said Up News Info News business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

According to Bloomberg, less than two-fifths of eligible California businesses took out paycheck protection loans as of April 16. Compare that to about four-fifths of eligible companies in rural states like Kansas and Nebraska.

“California has had little change in that regard. We are trying to understand exactly why, "Governor Gavin Newsom said last month.

On Friday, Trubnick sent a letter to elected officials at all levels, including Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris herself wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the SBA administrator, expressing deep concern over the lack of aid to California's small businesses and demanding responses.

"If big companies get all the funds, we will lose our whole culture, and when people can go back to work, it will be a really bleak environment," said Trubnick.