San Francisco City Council Protesters End COVID-19 Order to Stay Home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – New polls suggest 70 percent of Californians are comfortable with the state's place of refuge order. The other 30 percent are now more concerned with the economic impacts of that blockade. Today, those voices were heard in California cities, including San Francisco.

"I don't know if it will make any difference, but we are free citizens," said a teacher named Tara. "At least I thought it was."

On the western front of the City Hall, around 75 to 100 protesters called for the closure to be loosened. It attracted some people that one might expect, and others not.

"I am a registered nurse and I work at the Bay Area Hospital," said Emily. “I think that without any disrespect for patients who have died, this virus is not as small as we think it would be. So it's time to open a backup and we can do it safely. "

A common thread among protesters was that the severity of the blockade is causing increasing damage.

"Domestic violence has increased, people are losing their businesses," explained Tara.

"I sympathize with people who are unemployed and who have small businesses," said passer-by Catherine Maxey. "The problem is, we don't know how to control the spread."

Maxey reflects the polls we've seen in California.

"Right now, I think we should stay low," she says. "Social distancing and hand washing forever,quot;.

The governor acknowledged today's protests.

"As far as the protesters are concerned, all I ask is this, that is, take care of yourself," Governor Gavin Newsom said at his noon news conference. "Wear a face covering."

"I've been calling it governor's nuisance," the "Open California,quot; protester said about Newsom.

But just as "Open California,quot; was up against the governor, there was also a more traditional May Day protest across the street. The proximity of the two produced some disputes, nothing serious. Those who showed up here said they expected a bit of that.

"This is San Francisco," said a man in a mocking red snowflake hat. "I am not terribly surprised."