San Bernardino County Reports 1 More Death, Ventura Reports 9 New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino County reported an additional coronavirus-related death, while Ventura County reported nine new cases on Friday.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,113 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 55 cases from Thursday, and 94 deaths related to the virus, an increase of one.

Even with the rising death toll, members of the We The People Rising group staged a rally in downtown San Bernardino on Friday calling on the governor to reopen the state.

Ventura County reported nine new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 544 cases and 18 deaths. Of those cases, 385 have been recovered. There were 141 active quarantined cases.

The county said 25 were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.

As of Friday, San Bernardino County had evaluated 20,598 patients, and Ventura County had evaluated 10,207.