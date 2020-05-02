Salman Khan donates Rs. 3000 to each AISAA artist

The coronavirus has affected the country, leaving several without a source of income. At the time of the crisis, the Bollywood stars stood up and decided to give back to society. One of those stars who has been at the forefront of this movement is Salman Khan, as he has been doing everything possible to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he has donated money for workers with special abilities in the film industry.

According to a report, Salman is donating € 3,000 each to members of the Association of Special Artists of India. Apparently, this is the first installment for the superstar artists. Salman Khan is reported to continue to assist AISAA members until the closure situation calms down.

In an interview with a newspaper, an artist with vertical challenges, Pravin Rana, said: “Nobody cares much about us, but Salman Bhai supported us during these difficult times. We were surprised to learn that 3,000 rupees had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us. " He recalls a previous interaction with the actor and said that while Bharat was shot, he had told them to ask for help whenever they had an emergency need.

Another AISAA member, Shameem Ahmed, said that because they cannot go to work every day, their incomes vary, it is sometimes difficult to meet daily needs. In an interview with a newspaper, Ahmedm revealed that Salman Khan always contacted them when they needed help.

Previously, Salman had extended financial support to 25,000 daily salaried workers in the film industry amid the closure of COVID-19.