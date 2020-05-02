Saif Ali Khan becomes a stylist for Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut a few months ago, and while she's relatively new to the platform, her social media game seems to be on point. From witty captions to beautiful images, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram profile perfectly reflects her incredible personality. Today, the actress shared another publication that will surely take the Internet by storm.

Earlier today, Kareena shared a super adorable image of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In the image, we see Saif trying to grab his little son Taimur while he cuts his hair. Kareena's caption for the image read: "Cut someone's hair?"

Now how cute is that?

Since the blockade was imposed in March, Kareena has been quite active on social media. The actress recently shared photos of her sons Saif and Taimur painting the walls of their home while Kareena watched. Take a look at the photos here.

They really are an adorable family, right?