Rubi Rose crashed after being stranded after Lil Tjay's connection

The Atlanta-based star is called & # 39; fictional & # 39; for flying to hook up with rapper & # 39; Pop Out & # 39; during the coronavirus quarantine, but the latter has pledged with fans to stop sending hatred to Rubi.

Rubi Rose is upset about Lil tjay for leaving her stranded after she hooked up with him. On Thursday, April 30, which was his birthday, the South Bronx rapper apparently decided to have fun flying with the Atlanta-based star to spend the day with him.

It was all fun, as shown in some photos Tjay posted on her Snapchat, until it was time for Rubi to come home. The 19-year-old star apparently only bought him a one-way ticket and refused to pay for his flight home.

According to Tjay, Rubi called the police. "It broke her heart, she called the police with me," he wrote, along with a video of her looking upset as she sat on the edge of a bed.

The female ringmaster, meanwhile, seemed to allude to the commotion in her cryptic tweets. "A whore will literally beg you to let your guard down and keep playing the shit out of you," he wrote. She added in another post: "Yes … I only have this L [a fist emoji]."

But people have been blaming Rubi for flying to meet Tjay despite the coronavirus quarantine. "I want to know why Rubi flew up to see shit that we supposedly had to distance ourselves socially," demanded a confused user. Another pissed off wrote: "I want to feel bad for Rubi Rose, but why would you get on a plane to fuck an 18-year-old and expect him to act maturely about the situation? Idc and lil tjay are dumb."

A third user advised her to be wiser to the man she is linked with, "I love Rubi Rose, but I need her to stop linking ugly n *** like. There is no reason why I should see her on the pages of gossip reproduced by lames. She could be anyone. " Another suggested: "Rubi Rose needs to take a gap year and think about where she's headed in life. It was a BIG L to go. Treat your body like a temple, not like a McDonalds …".

Someone else exploded Playboi CartiAs a contributor to her 2019 song "Big Mouth", "Rubi Rose is an excellent example of women who talk a lot and don't endorse it."

But Tjay has come to Rubi's defense. Taking Instagram Live to address the situation with fellow rapper, he called her "a good person" with whom he "screwed up." He still considers her "my friend" and asked fans to stop hitting her, because that's not a good thing.