Ronnie Ortiz-Magro accepts guilty plea to avoid jail in case of domestic abuse

The star of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39; He has not opposed one count of domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest for an incident with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

"Jersey Shore"star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro He has avoided prison in his domestic abuse case after reaching a plea agreement.

The reality TV star has been sentenced to three years of probation after failing to answer one count of domestic assault and one count of resistance to arrest following an incident with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

Ronnie will also have to serve community service hours, make a contribution of $ 20,000 (£ 16,000) to a charity linked to his crime, and complete a 52-week domestic violence program.

He was originally facing seven charges, including false imprisonment and danger to children, after his arrest in Las Vegas last year (19).

He was accused of attacking the mother of his daughter Ariana and threatening her with a knife before locking and locking him and his son in an AirBnB. The police had to break down the door to gain access.