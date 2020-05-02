Ronnie Magro receives no time in jail for Jen Harley's kidnapping case – Judge comes up with other lawsuits

Ronnie Lean and Jen Harley had to have one of the worst possible scenarios to keep them from being romantically together again. Ronnie will not go to jail for what happened on that fateful night when he and Jen got into the worst fight of their relationship, but they will not go free.

In October of last year, Harley and Magro were staying at a California Airbnb where they had an argument that supposedly became physical.

There are images of a terrified Jen trying to drop her baby onto a neighbor's fence, and even photos of a spaced-out Ronnie being taken to a hospital bed after being caught by authorities.

In a recent episode, the father spoke about the incident: ‘A lot of unfortunate events that were completely out of my control, and all I can do is get away from the situation that led me to where he is. All I can do is go ahead and hope it never happens again, and grow as a person, grow as a man and grow as a father. That's all I can really do. "

When all was said and done, the Jersey Shore star was charged with domestic violence, brandishing a gun, endangering children, falsely imprisoning (Jen), resisting arrest, and making criminal threats.

Luckily for Ronnie, some of the charges were dropped.

Recently, the judge ruled that while she will not be behind bars, Ronnie must complete 30 days of community service in Nevada, donate $ 20,000 to a Los Angeles-based women's shelter, and complete a 52-week domestic violence program in a court-approved agency in Nevada.

When it comes to her shared parenting relationship with Jen, she is only allowed to make "peaceful contact,quot; while obeying her three-year protective order against him.



