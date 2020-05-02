Rick Ross speaks out against 50 Cent amid ongoing legal battle

Fans of Rick Ross and 50 Cent know they haven't been getting along for just over a decade. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that their enmity appears to be heading for closure, at least partially.

In case you missed it, the s * x tape belonging to Ross's ex-girlfriend was recently leaked, and Curtis Jackson was the one accused.

As previously reported, 50 Cent was charged with distributing the tape and was even ordered to pay $ 7 million in 2016 after a court of law found him responsible. The legal battle has continued, with 50 Cent suing Reed Smith for failing to properly deposit the music mogul at the initial trial.

Also, 50 Cent claims he never leaked the tape; it was Rick Ross himself. In new court documents obtained through the aforementioned outlet, Ross is now letting the world know how he feels about the dispute.

In the documents, Rick said he was innocent and that he just wants to get over the debacle and leave it behind. Ross wrote in the documents that for years he and 50 Cent have been involved in what people in their line of work like to call a "rap war,quot; or a "meat."

Rick Ross admitted that he has no negative feelings towards Mr. Jackson personally, yet he truly believes that 50 Cent does not like him. Rick also said that he never distributed the video as 50 Cent has claimed.

In addition, Reed Smith has also tried to have Curtis Jackson's negligence lawsuit thrown out of court, but a judge has yet to make a decision. As noted above, 50 and Ross haven't been getting along for years.

For example, in December 2019, Hot New Hip Hop picked up Jackson's comments in which he said that there was not a single thing about Rick's career that he held in high regard. In early 2019, Rick started the meat again, perhaps unintentionally, when he said he would collaborate with him on a rap song if he still had the skills.

Ad

While it looks like they're finally making progress, there's a lot of money at stake, roughly $ 32 million. Obviously, both men seem to be taking it seriously.



Post views:

0 0