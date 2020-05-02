Rick Ross, BM Briana Camille, pregnant with her son despite dating Dejroune

Instagram

Words are the social media star, who already has two children with the rapper / record executive, currently expecting a third child with him as he is now dating multiple women.

Rick Ross& # 39; The offspring continues to expand. The founder of the Maybach Music Group, who has already had four children with several different women, is reportedly expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend and baby, Briana Camille.

If the pregnancy rumor is true, this will be Rick and Briana's third child together. The former couple shares two children, Berkeley Hermes and Billion Heir, the last of whom was born in November 2018.

Neither Rick nor Briana have confirmed the news of the baby as the social media star still flaunts her flat stomach in her recent photos shared on her Instagram account. The news is a surprise since Rick is currently dating another woman, Dejroune, also known as "Dej". According to Gossip of the City, which first reported the news, Rozay is actually romantically involved with various women.

Since then, people skipped to the comment section of the Gossip of the City Instagram post, and a confused user asked, "What happened to the girl you went on a family trip with?" A fan was equally bewildered and commented, "With one person again, is it 3 now? Am I confused? Wasn't he just … nvm"?

"Again? She's determined to 'hold her place'," someone else stepped in with a bit of a shadow on Briana. A fourth user suggested that Rick marry her immediately, saying, "He's not playing any games. Is this girl 3 ???? If she's that solid, she needs a ring."

Earlier this month, Rick is reported to have been filming a new reality series with girlfriend Dej and his family. The show, produced by the Rozay Lucky Bastard Media Corp production studio in association with Half Yard Productions, will document the couple's new love and life together.

"Wow! I don't know what to say. I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity," he said of the project. "It has been a long time coming, but we are here now! I hope you are ready! I definitely have to thank God first who made everything possible @franco_pj. I really appreciate it. Thank you for believing us and many thanks to my baby. @Richforever for joining this project, pushing me beyond all limits and being my biggest fan! This is just the beginning. "