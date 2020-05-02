Relive the best slimes from the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards before tonight's show

Don't be afraid: there will be slime at this year's Nickelodean Kids & # 39; Choice Awards!
Tonight the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together airs and while the show is virtually in production, the show promises that there will still be plenty of the show's iconic green stuff in the lineup.
Any kid who grew up has loved seeing their favorite celebrities on the show, especially when they least expected it.
Since Katy Perry being taken down from a box on stage to Taylor Lautner being hit with the green concoction on the red carpet, no star is safe from being slippery (and in fact, some like Pit bull seemed to love him)
In honor of tonight's show, we are taking a look at the history of the best slimes that have ever appeared on the show.
Check out celebrities like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, pink (who got their own custom goop tone) and more that have been covered from head to toe.
Also, be sure to tune into the broadcast for tonight's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards at 8 p.m.
The show promises that even if our favorite stars are social distancing, we will still see celebrities like Jojo Siwa Find slime in your home and get an exclusive look at Nick's "Slime in Space,quot; journey.
Kevin Mazur / KCA2010 / WireImage
Katy Perry
The best gift in the world is the gift of slime, like when Katy Perry I got a complete box in 2010.
Christopher Polk / KCA2012 / Getty Images
Taylor Lautner
This Twilight Star was not safe on the orange mat when she bathed while posing for the paparazzi.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez
The Olympic gymnast slipped into the 2018 awards!
Nickelodeon
Harrison Ford
It was 2008 when the screen icon calmly took its first slime.
Nickelodeon
Twenty one
If there was anyone who made you laugh about slime, it's this guy.
Nickelodeon
Halle Berry
The star didn't even have to leave her seat to be fooled on the 2012 show.
Nickelodeon
Heidi Klum and Chris Colfer
The supermodel was unable to clean up all the slime.
Nickelodeon
John Cena
The 2017 host was hit with a massive dose of slime.
Nickelodeon
The jonas brothers
It was a sea of slime for him Jonas brothers and Dwayne The Rock Johnson at the 2009 show.
Nickelodeon
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris
The actress managed to overcome the weight loss in 2013.
Nickelodeon
Kevin Hart
The comedian rocked the characteristic green hue on the 2017 show.
Nickelodeon
Justin Timberlake and Vince Vaughn
At least they had protective glasses!
Nickelodeon
Justin Bieber
The Biebs bathed fully in slime in 2012.
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Demi lovato
The singer could be a little "Sorry,quot;, she bathed in the 2017 awards.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Ben stiller
In 2005, the funny man received the slime treatment.
MARK J. TERRILL / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Mike Myers
The comedian did not know what was coming when he was bathed in 2004.
MARK J. TERRILL / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
The famous twins received a double dose of slime in 2004.
LUCY NICHOLSON / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Adam Sandler
The funny man took the slime easy in 2002.
LUCY NICHOLSON / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Pink
The singer received special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show.
Charley Gallay / KCA2014 / Getty Images
Shaun white
The professional snowboarder was unable to get out of this goo in 2014.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
Will Smith
The Fresh Prince was freshly slime coated in 2000.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
Tom Cruise and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell
The stars were only able to hug each other for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA
Pit bull
When it came time to be slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: Hit it!
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA
Dwight Howard
The basketball player received a different type of dunk when he covered himself in drool in 2013.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
James Earl Jones
The actor was seeing green on the 1994 show, even his glasses were covered in slime.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
Randy savage
The professional wrestler was unable to fight slime in 1999.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell and Tobey Maguire
It was a trio of slime victims on the A list in 2007.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Robin Williams and Jack Black
The deceased icon and comedian crashed with drool in 2006.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Will Ferrell
The funny star hugged the slime in 2005.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA
Josh Duhamel
The actor was the king of slime in 2011.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Image
Will Smith
the Suicide Squad he was hit with the slime again in 2012.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Shawn mendes
The singer was unable to contain the drool in 2015.
Evans Ward / AP Images for Nickelodeon
Jesse McCartney
The singer was running off with slime on his shirt in 2009.
Jason DeCrow / AP Images for Nickelodeon
Sandra Bullock and Hugh Jackman
The stars on the A list were unable to dodge the slime surprise in 2009.
