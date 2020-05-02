Relive the best slimes from the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards before tonight's show

Don't be afraid: there will be slime at this year's Nickelodean Kids & # 39; Choice Awards!

Tonight the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together airs and while the show is virtually in production, the show promises that there will still be plenty of the show's iconic green stuff in the lineup.

Any kid who grew up has loved seeing their favorite celebrities on the show, especially when they least expected it.

Since Katy Perry being taken down from a box on stage to Taylor Lautner being hit with the green concoction on the red carpet, no star is safe from being slippery (and in fact, some like Pit bull seemed to love him)

In honor of tonight's show, we are taking a look at the history of the best slimes that have ever appeared on the show.

Check out celebrities like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, pink (who got their own custom goop tone) and more that have been covered from head to toe.