Home Entertainment Relive the best slimes from the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards...

Relive the best slimes from the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards before tonight's show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Relive the best slimes from the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards before tonight's show
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Don't be afraid: there will be slime at this year's Nickelodean Kids & # 39; Choice Awards!

Tonight the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together airs and while the show is virtually in production, the show promises that there will still be plenty of the show's iconic green stuff in the lineup.

Any kid who grew up has loved seeing their favorite celebrities on the show, especially when they least expected it.

Since Katy Perry being taken down from a box on stage to Taylor Lautner being hit with the green concoction on the red carpet, no star is safe from being slippery (and in fact, some like Pit bull seemed to love him)

In honor of tonight's show, we are taking a look at the history of the best slimes that have ever appeared on the show.

Check out celebrities like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, pink (who got their own custom goop tone) and more that have been covered from head to toe.

Also, be sure to tune into the broadcast for tonight's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards at 8 p.m.

The show promises that even if our favorite stars are social distancing, we will still see celebrities like Jojo Siwa Find slime in your home and get an exclusive look at Nick's "Slime in Space,quot; journey.

Kevin Mazur / KCA2010 / WireImage

Katy Perry

The best gift in the world is the gift of slime, like when Katy Perry I got a complete box in 2010.

Taylor Lautner, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Slime

Christopher Polk / KCA2012 / Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

This Twilight Star was not safe on the orange mat when she bathed while posing for the paparazzi.

Laurie Hernández, Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez

The Olympic gymnast slipped into the 2018 awards!

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Harrison Ford

It was 2008 when the screen icon calmly took its first slime.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Twenty one

If there was anyone who made you laugh about slime, it's this guy.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Halle Berry

The star didn't even have to leave her seat to be fooled on the 2012 show.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Heidi Klum and Chris Colfer

The supermodel was unable to clean up all the slime.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

John Cena

The 2017 host was hit with a massive dose of slime.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

The jonas brothers

It was a sea of ​​slime for him Jonas brothers and Dwayne The Rock Johnson at the 2009 show.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris

The actress managed to overcome the weight loss in 2013.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart

The comedian rocked the characteristic green hue on the 2017 show.

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin Timberlake and Vince Vaughn

At least they had protective glasses!

Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin Bieber

The Biebs bathed fully in slime in 2012.

Demi Lovato, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

Demi lovato

The singer could be a little "Sorry,quot;, she bathed in the 2017 awards.

Ben Stiller, 2005 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ben stiller

In 2005, the funny man received the slime treatment.

Mike Myers, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Mike Myers

The comedian did not know what was coming when he was bathed in 2004.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

The famous twins received a double dose of slime in 2004.

Adam Sandler, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Adam Sandler

The funny man took the slime easy in 2002.

Pink, P! Nk, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Pink

The singer received special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show.

Shaun White, Dave England, Jukka Hilden, 2014 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Charley Gallay / KCA2014 / Getty Images

Shaun white

The professional snowboarder was unable to get out of this goo in 2014.

Will Smith, 2000 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Will Smith

The Fresh Prince was freshly slime coated in 2000.

Tom Cruise, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, 2001 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Tom Cruise and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell

The stars were only able to hug each other for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001.

Pitbull, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA

Pit bull

When it came time to be slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: Hit it!

Dwight Howard, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA

Dwight Howard

The basketball player received a different type of dunk when he covered himself in drool in 2013.

James Earl Jones, 1994 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

James Earl Jones

The actor was seeing green on the 1994 show, even his glasses were covered in slime.

Macho Man Randy Savage, 1999, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Randy savage

The professional wrestler was unable to fight slime in 1999.

Nicole Kidman, Steve Carell, Tobey Maguire, 2007, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell and Tobey Maguire

It was a trio of slime victims on the A list in 2007.

Robin Williams, Jack Black, 2006, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Robin Williams and Jack Black

The deceased icon and comedian crashed with drool in 2006.

Will Ferrell, 2005, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Will Ferrell

The funny star hugged the slime in 2005.

Josh Duhamel, 2011 Kids Choice Awards Show, Baba

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA

Josh Duhamel

The actor was the king of slime in 2011.

Will Smith, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Image

Will Smith

the Suicide Squad he was hit with the slime again in 2012.

Shawn Mendes, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Shawn mendes

The singer was unable to contain the drool in 2015.

Jesse McCartney, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Evans Ward / AP Images for Nickelodeon

Jesse McCartney

The singer was running off with slime on his shirt in 2009.

Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jason DeCrow / AP Images for Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock and Hugh Jackman

The stars on the A list were unable to dodge the slime surprise in 2009.

%MINIFYHTML0159d40aa16b8d5e170c6d251b20606e12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©