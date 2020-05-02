Refunds or credits will apply to postponed games – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) Major League Baseball games are postponed this year, but Detroit Tigers fans can still get their money back.

The team says tickets for a single game may be refunded or credited for future games.

A 30 percent bonus credit will also apply if you retain your tickets.

If you bought tickets to the season opener against Kansas City, you can keep your ticket to the opening game of the 2021 season.

Refunds will also be available to you.

