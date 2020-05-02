Rasheeda Frost Makes Fans Happy With Another Delicious Dinner Recipe

Rasheeda Frost shared another video on her social media account in which fans can see another tasty food. During this quarantine, Rasheeda has been sharing more juicy recipes for her fans on social media.

‘Hello, another delicious dinner is served, check out my Lovely Lollipop lamb chops recipe, click my bio link and don't forget to like and subscribe Ras’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Somoene said to the Chief: "You brought @frostbistro to the house, right?", And another follower said: "I love you @rasheeda, he always motivates me and I am happy." The guys here always try to see a girl "BEND OVAAH & # 39; TOUCH HER FEET” 😜 But thanks for reminding me of my worth with that eternal love and positive energy💞 ♥ ️ & # 39;

One commenter posted: "You are a great inspiration, a great role model and a true icon!"

Another follower posted this: ‘When do you open a backup? That looks good, "and someone else said," That's what those yams are like or not … anyone wants to guess. "

Someone else said, "I am not trying to be annoying, I just want you to listen to my music before I die."

A commenter posted this: Hola Hello beautiful! When are you planning to open @frostbistro? Will it be open in July for my birthday? I come from Texas to try it! @rasheeda. "

Not too long ago, Rasheeda shared a video on her social media account showing fans how she and Kirk Frost are having fun on a Saturday night.

"This is our Saturday night vibe!" A #cuarantina on Saturday night I and @ frost117 have nothing else to do, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Back then, fans were scared that she and Kirk decided to open the Frost Bistro, and they quickly beat up the couple.

Rasheeda made sure to hit the enemies and said that she and Kirk were alone in the bistro, and that the place is not open.



