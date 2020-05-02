Home Local News Quarterbacks – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
In June 2016, Tyler Lytle made the trip from his California home to Boulder so that he could personally tell the Colorado coaches that he wanted to play for them.

The most recruited quarterback in CU in nearly 20 years, Lytle had visions of playing a big role in changing the Buffaloes' program.

Four years, three head coaches, four quarterback coaches and four offensive systems later, Lytle has that opportunity.

Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have created orders to stay home across the country and have created uncertainty about the fate of the 2020 soccer season, but CU continues to prepare and BuffZone is anticipating each position group for the Buffs. . In this latest installment, we look at quarterbacks.

In his Colorado career, Tyler Lytle has completed four of six passes.

Lytle got engaged to CU prior to his surprise race to the Pac-12 South title in 2016. Senior Sefo Liufau led the Buffs that season and then handed the keys to the offense to sophomore Steven Montez. Lytle signed up early and had a chance to compete for the job, but there was little doubt that Montez would start in 2017.

Montez ended up starting all 36 games in the past three years, setting 37 school records, including career passes (9,649) and touchdown passes (63).

Now, for the first time since 2013, CU has real quarterback competition on its hands. That year, the Buffs had a freshman head coach who decided between an inexperienced veteran and a truly talented freshman. (Veteran Connor Wood won the job, but was replaced by Liufau in the fifth game.)

This year, freshman head coach Karl Dorrell has to decide between two inexperienced veterans (Lytle and Sam Noyer) and a truly talented freshman (Brendon Lewis).

"Obviously it starts with a quarterback, which we don't have at the moment," Dorrell said last month. "We had a three-year incumbent who graduated. He's going to be a new player (starting next season), so we have to quickly put together what his strengths are and link that to what we do offensively and create an offensive package that is going to put some points on the board. "

