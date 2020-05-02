Quarterbacks – Up News Info

In June 2016, Tyler Lytle made the trip from his California home to Boulder so that he could personally tell the Colorado coaches that he wanted to play for them.

The most recruited quarterback in CU in nearly 20 years, Lytle had visions of playing a big role in changing the Buffaloes' program.

Four years, three head coaches, four quarterback coaches and four offensive systems later, Lytle has that opportunity.

Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have created orders to stay home across the country and have created uncertainty about the fate of the 2020 soccer season, but CU continues to prepare and BuffZone is anticipating each position group for the Buffs. . In this latest installment, we look at quarterbacks.

Lytle got engaged to CU prior to his surprise race to the Pac-12 South title in 2016. Senior Sefo Liufau led the Buffs that season and then handed the keys to the offense to sophomore Steven Montez. Lytle signed up early and had a chance to compete for the job, but there was little doubt that Montez would start in 2017.

Montez ended up starting all 36 games in the past three years, setting 37 school records, including career passes (9,649) and touchdown passes (63).

Now, for the first time since 2013, CU has real quarterback competition on its hands. That year, the Buffs had a freshman head coach who decided between an inexperienced veteran and a truly talented freshman. (Veteran Connor Wood won the job, but was replaced by Liufau in the fifth game.)

This year, freshman head coach Karl Dorrell has to decide between two inexperienced veterans (Lytle and Sam Noyer) and a truly talented freshman (Brendon Lewis).

"Obviously it starts with a quarterback, which we don't have at the moment," Dorrell said last month. "We had a three-year incumbent who graduated. He's going to be a new player (starting next season), so we have to quickly put together what his strengths are and link that to what we do offensively and create an offensive package that is going to put some points on the board. "

Lytle, a red-shirt junior, could be the favorite for next season. He was Montez's best backup last year and has spent four seasons on the show, although he has only thrown six passes in his career. Last year, he released just one pass, which fell incomplete.

Although he doesn't have much experience in playing time, Lytle has gained a lot of coaching knowledge over the years. Dorrell is his third head coach and Danny Langsdorf, hired in March, will be Lytle's fourth quarterback coach in the same number of years.

Through all the personnel changes, Lytle has developed his game and body, physically preparing for the opportunity. He has also taken a leadership role this offseason.

"As a quarterback, you talk to say things, but it's more of an example of leadership," he said. "Now I could have people looking at me, waiting for me to say things and that's something that I feel completely comfortable with and that I've been looking forward to, really like taking the reins."

It should benefit Lytle that Dorrell promoted Darrin Chiaverini to offensive coordinator. Chiaverini was a co-coordinator and game caller in 2018, so going back to that role gives Lytle a familiar voice in his ear.

Noyer, a senior, spent three years backing up Liufau and then Montez. He has the most experience in the group this year, at 21-of-41 for 179 career yards.

A year ago, then-head coach Mel Tucker moved Noyer to safety. After the season, Noyer entered the transfer portal, but recently decided to return to CU after Dorrell and Chiaverini offered him the opportunity to return to the quarterback. CU trainers love Noyer's size (6 ft 4 in, 220 lbs) and athletics. Even if he doesn't win the initial job, coaches could find ways to get him to the field.

Lewis, meanwhile, arrives at CU after a stellar career at Melissa (Tex.) High School. Enrolling early in January, he's a double first-pass threat that he threw for 8,922 yards and ran for 3,240 during his prep run.

At 6 feet 3 inches 210 pounds, Lewis is a good size and has already set a program record in the weight room for a quarterback to squat. However, he is already trying to learn a second playbook, after the February change of coach and the cancellation of spring football due to the coronavirus pandemic that prevented him from having valuable practice time.

However, all three quarterbacks will have a shot at work, as the Buffs look to improve in three consecutive 5-7 seasons.

"I think the (quarterbacks) we have on scholarship are really talented," Chiaverini said in March. "It will be an open competition."

Here is an initial look at the projected quarterbacks for the 2020 season:

Position: quarterbacks

Seniors (2019 statistics): Sam Noyer, 6 ft 4 in, 220 lbs (played safely in 2019).

Juniors: Tyler Lytle, 6-5, 220 (0 for 1; 1 run, minus-1 yard).

Second year students: Matthew Ryan, 5-11, 190 (walk-on; did not appear in games)

Redshirt freshmen: Grant Ciccarone, 6-2, 205 (walk-on; did not appear in games)

True freshmen: Brendon Lewis, 6-3, 210

Lost players: Josh Goldin, 6-2,190 (walk-in; graduate); Steven Montez, 6-5, 230 (graduated; 12 starts; 255-of-405, 2,808 yards, 17 TD, 10 INT; 65 runs, 153 yards, 3 TD); Blake Stenstrom, 6-4, 220 (transferred; 1 of 3, 12 yards, 1 INT; 1 run, 27 yards).